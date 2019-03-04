Showers coming to an end, Cooler temps on the way for Monday

(WFXG) - An area of low pressure in the region will bring showers and thunderstorms, some possibly severe late this afternoon and evening. Behind the low, a cold front will move through the area late tonight, ushering in cooler conditions. An upper disturbance will maintain some cloudiness and a slight chance of rain Monday night and early Tuesday.
Drier and colder air is expected to work into the region for Wednesday and Thursday, with freezing temperatures expected in the late night and early morning hours. A moisture return is expected Friday and
Saturday.
