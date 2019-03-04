Severe Weather causes outages in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG) - Severe weather caused minor damage and outages in Columbia County Sunday. High winds and heavy rain knocked down trees in front of Parkway Elementary School in Evans, on William Few Parkway.
Georgia Power crews were working to restore power lines along William Few Parkway and Bryant Cove Drive. Officials with Columbia County schools tell FOX 54 there were no schools in the area that suffered any damage.
Other areas in Columbia County are being surveyed for damage.
