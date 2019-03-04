NWS preliminary report: EF2 tornado ripped through CSRA

(WFXG) - Representatives with the National Weather Service have been traveling through parts of Georgia and South Carolina since 9 a.m. Monday morning to determine specifics from the weather event that occurred in the region Sunday night. Their preliminary findings are that an EF2 tornado came through Columbia and Edgefield Counties on Sunday evening.
NWS officials tell FOX 54 they will have a full report out Monday evening. Part of their report will track the path of the storm, and determine the severity of the tornado based on damage assessment.
They have more places to assess before they will be prepared to finalize and share the findings with the public.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.