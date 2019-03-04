National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Edgefield County

COLUMBIA (WFXG) - The National Weather Service in Columbia, SC planned to send several storm survey teams out Monday following Sunday’s storms.
Edgefield County was one area hit hard by Sunday’s storms. The Weather Service planned to survey the damage in parts of the county Monday.
On storm surveys, the National Weather Service looks at the damage done by a storm, documents it, and uses a rating system to determine an estimated wind speed. They can also determine if damage was caused by a tornado or by straight line winds based on these surveys.
FOX 54 will bring you updates on the group’s findings.
