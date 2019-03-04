Extensive damage in parts of Edgefield after storm

EDGEFIELD (WFXG) - A storm swept through the CSRA on Sunday afternoon, leaving downed trees and powerlines in part of Edgefield County..
Part of W Martintown Road is open to emergency vehicles only. FOX 54 reporter on scene had to walk down the road, as there was so much debris that a car could not make it down the road. At this time, traffic is being diverted at Currytown Road.
The winds were so strong, in addition to trees and powerlines being down, a gas pump at Sportsman’s Corner was also blown completely over. There was no worry of a gas leak, however. The Merriwether Fire Chief Joey Smith said the gas pump shut off as soon as power went out.
As clean up efforts started and first responders started working the scene, many community members also volunteered to help. Chief Smith said, “You wouldn’t believe the amount of volunteers that have come out with tractors and trackhoes. Unfortunately, we lost a little bit of equipment with this event, but we are trying to regroup and get our teams back together and get back out.”
Chief Smith said crews worked to clear Sweetwater Road, and it is back open. Now they are focusing efforts on Brigg’s Road, Woodlong Road and the Summerlake Subdivision. He said in addition to clearing the roadway, they are checking homes to make sure community members are safe and sound.
