Edgefield County Schools on two hour delay, due to weather damage

EDGEFIELD COUNTY (WFXG) - Strong winds and heavy rain hit Edgefield County hard, Sunday. Due to fallen trees, blocked roads and power outages, schools will be on a 2 hour delay for students, staff and faculty.
James Courtney, the director of facilities, tells FOX 54 the Merriwether area suffered greatly from the weather damage and crews are working hard to clean it up and restore power back to the area. Because there are two schools in the area the delay is necessary.
