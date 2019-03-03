Tornado Watch, strong storms today

By Andrew Gorton | March 3, 2019 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 2:26 PM

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Isolated thunderstorms ahead of the main line of showers and thunderstorms could turn severe this afternoon across the CSRA. There is already a Tornado Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

A few small storms have already developed and will head northeast into the afternoon.

When: Now through mid-evening:

Where: All of the CSRA

Threats: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado or two will all be possible through this evening.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings.

