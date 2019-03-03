Tornado Watch, strong storms today

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Isolated thunderstorms ahead of the main line of showers and thunderstorms could turn severe this afternoon across the CSRA. There is already a Tornado Watch in effect until 8 p.m.
A few small storms have already developed and will head northeast into the afternoon.
When: Now through mid-evening:
Where: All of the CSRA
Threats: Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado or two will all be possible through this evening.
Make sure you have a way to receive warnings.
