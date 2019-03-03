Pizza with a purpose: Couple opens restaurant to help homeless

GREENWOOD, IN (WXIN/CNN) - A new pizza shop in Indiana is offering pizza with a purpose.
The business is helping the homeless.
Tom and Angie Wilhelmi opened Agapé Pizza in December.
Their love for pizza and helping the homeless started a few years ago when they moved to Greenwood from Chicago.
“Every other weekend we were making 12-inch individual pizzas for each homeless person,” Angie Wilhelmi said.
They found a way to combine their two passions by opening the pizza spot.
The Wilhelmis only employ former homeless people living in transitional housing. Milford Weeks is an employee.
He used to live in a tent near a river.
"Being on the street, it really is nasty," Weeks said.
He’s now living in transitional housing and making pizzas at a job that's turned his life around.
“Get them back up to where they feel human again,” Weeks said.
And that's why the Wilhelmis do it.
They don’t take a paycheck, instead, 100 percent of the tips go directly to the local ministry Tear Down The Walls.
“Instead of always being turned down for jobs, here, well you’ve got the job, don’t worry about it,” Angie Wilhelmi said.
For Tom Wilhelmis, he knows the struggles firsthand.
"For a couple of weeks when I was transitioning from selling drugs and running a gambling operation to trying to go legit, I was homeless myself," he said.
The Wilhelmi’s want Agapé Pizza to be a new beginning for their employees.
“There are fifteen thousand homeless people around Indianapolis and there are not enough people to love and help them back,” Tom Wilhelmi said.
“And it is amazing pizza but that’s a whole 'nother story,” Angie Wilhelmi said.
The pizza shop continues to look for volunteers as it continues to grow.
