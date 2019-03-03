Man dies after a shooting in Barnwell County

By Destiney Burt | March 3, 2019 at 2:44 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 2:44 PM

BARNWELL COUNTY (WFXG) - A man died Saturday night in Williston, SC after being shot at least once.

According to the Barnwell County Coroner’s office, the victim, 25 year-old Shaquile Atkins, died at Augusta University Medical Center around 11 p.m. The shooting happened on the 700 block of Elko St., officials are investigating it as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed and the Williston Police Department and the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office will be investigating the case.

