Local man’s foundation donates to the homeless twice a month

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Over 30 homeless people in our area were given new clothes today by the Freddie Mae Foundation.
Christopher Mulliens founded the Freddie Mae Foundation to honor his grandmother, who he said has a heart of gold and loves to give back and help the less fortunate. He started the foundation in December of 2017. Since starting it, he and volunteers have set up tents by the side of Greene Street next to the Center of Hope on the first and third Saturday of each month, giving basic needs to the homeless community. Nichalaus Huff, who is currently in a program with the Salvation Army, said, “Freddie Mae’s always come out here, faithfully.”
Mulliens said, “We do anything that you may think a homeless person would need. Clothes, shoes, toiletry items.” However, the foundation does more than just give basic necessities to the less fortunate. Mulliens said it is about bringing people up. He said, “We want to make sure that our community is uplifted. Not so much that we’re giving them a hand out, but a hand up.” People who benefit from the foundation feel it does just that. Crystal Gainey said, “It’s a blessing to me and everybody around. It’s actually a grace from God, and there couldn’t be more beauty than that.”
In the next year or two, Mulliens said he plans to expand the foundation, buy a building and house men in need.
If you would like to donate to the foundation or volunteer, you can contact Mulliens at Freddie.Mae.Foundation@gmail.com. You can also visit their website for more information by clicking here.
