Local man’s foundation donates to the homeless twice a month

Mulliens said, “We do anything that you may think a homeless person would need. Clothes, shoes, toiletry items.” However, the foundation does more than just give basic necessities to the less fortunate. Mulliens said it is about bringing people up. He said, “We want to make sure that our community is uplifted. Not so much that we’re giving them a hand out, but a hand up.” People who benefit from the foundation feel it does just that. Crystal Gainey said, “It’s a blessing to me and everybody around. It’s actually a grace from God, and there couldn’t be more beauty than that.”