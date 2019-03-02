Weekend cold front

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry overnight into Saturday morning with a few isolated showers around the CSRA. We will start out in the morning in the low to mid 50s with a few sprinkles around, but we will be dry for the afternoon. High top out in the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday start out dry, but a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon into the evening. One or two of these storms could be severe, with the capability to produce brief damaging with. The rain clears by late evening with much cooler air filtering in.
Highs only make it to the mid to upper 50s on Monday, with freezing temperatures possible Wednesday morning. Most of the work week will be dry with more sunshine than what we will see over the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
