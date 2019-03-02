Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry overnight into Sunday morning with cloud cover increasing. Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 50s, making it the warmest morning out of the next week. Highs top out in the lower 70s ahead of a cold front that will push a line of showers and thunderstorms across the CSRA during the afternoon into the evening.
These thunderstorms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. The risk for an isolated tornado is low, but it is not zero.
Rain moves in from the west beginning after lunchtime, ending from west to east and exiting our area after dinner.
Drier air moves in to start off the work week with highs back in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Monday.
Freezing temperatures will return Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20s. The cold air doesn’t stick around long, lower 70s are likely to return this coming Saturday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.