Windsor Spring Road widening project near completion

HEPHZIBAH (WFXG) - Pending inclement weather, the widening project on Windsor Spring Road from State Route 88 to Willis Foreman Road will be completed Monday.
Expect possible delays Monday, as crews change over from two to four newly built travel lanes.
The project cost $21.2 million and includes four, 11-foot travel lanes and an eight-foot multi-use trail on each side of the roadway. The existing two-lane bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad has been replaced with four lanes separated by a 20-foot-wide raised median.
This job ties into the recently opened four-lane reconstruction, known as Phase 4 from Willis Foreman to Tobacco Road.
Final striping and clean up items over the next several weeks including landscaping may close some sections temporarily.
