Two charged with child abuse in Emanuel County

EMANUEL CO., GA (WTOC) - A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly abusing a three-month-old girl in Emanuel County.
Investigators with the Swainsboro Police Department believe 32-year-old Brandy Lee of Swainsboro left her daughter in the care of 39-year-old William Branden Woods, of Swainsboro. During that time, Woods allegedly physically and sexually abused the child.
Police say sometime Wednesday morning, Woods called for EMS. Upon arrival, they found the baby girl unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and then to Augusta University for treatment of injuries consistent with aggravated battery. She was last listed in stable but critical condition.
Woods has been charged with aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children, aggravated child molestation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.
Lee has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children for her negligence in leaving her child with someone who was not in a position to watch her, according to Chief Randy Ellison.
