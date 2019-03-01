Showers most of the day, ending with a thunderstorm possible later this evening.

Will issue dense fog advisory for CSRA and southeast Midlands through 900 am. Saturday...Moisture should become shallow behind the mid- level shortwave trough Saturday. Lowered pops from previous forecast, expect most areas to remain dry through the day and temperatures warmer with more insolation and downslope flow. Sunday/Sunday night...The models indicate a warm front lifting northward ahead of a cold front Sunday. The models show the cold front moving through the area Sunday night.