Showers most of the day, ending with a thunderstorm possible later this evening.

(WFXG) - A frontal system will remain in the region through the weekend and bring showers at times. Fog may occur especially during the early morning hours. Dense fog appears to be developing across the CSRA and southeast Midlands...may spread north.
Will issue dense fog advisory for CSRA and southeast Midlands through 900 am. Saturday...Moisture should become shallow behind the mid- level shortwave trough Saturday. Lowered pops from previous forecast, expect most areas to remain dry through the day and temperatures warmer with more insolation and downslope flow. Sunday/Sunday night...The models indicate a warm front lifting northward ahead of a cold front Sunday. The models show the cold front moving through the area Sunday night.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.