Repair to I-20 bridge over Savannah River will affect traffic

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Bridge repairs will cause traffic slowdowns across the Savannah River during the first week of March. The concrete railing on Westbound I-20 coming into GA sustained damage and will need to be repaired.
Repairs will begin Monday, Mar. 4. Crews will be working on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will likely be cut down to 1 lane starting near Exit 1 in SC.
Expect delays and plan your commute accordingly.
