Questions remain after Richmond County Sheriff’s Office closes Melquan Robinson death investigation

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - It all happened on a fall night, back in October at Fleming Park. The young boy and his team mates played football, while a huge crowd looked on at another game.
According to the report, the call came in just after p.m. A little boy, 12-year-old Melquan Robinson, was electrocuted. Then, investigators went to work, looking for answers as to why not only Melquan, but several others were injured on October 15th.
The day after, the City of Augusta hired an electrician with High Voltage Specialists, Incorporated (HVSI) to do an inspection of the park’s electric breakers. In that assessment, one of the breaker boxes’s electricity was cut off. When he cut it back on, the chain link metal fence in between the field’s two furthest light poles, where energized with 280 volts of electricity.
To put that into perspective, it only takes 120 volts to cause death, according to John Hales with Mr. Electric of Augusta.
That test lead the HVSI electrician to believe that the underground wiring was compromised. To be sure, he advised, the site would need to be excavated.
The report also shed new light on if there had been problems at Fleming Athletic Complex before. A park maintenance worker sent a statement to investigators saying he did remember two prior electrical issues at the park.
One in 1991 when a young 8-year-old Crystal Underwood was shocked and survived. Fox 54 spoke with her about the incident in January. Back then, the city electrician’s solution: ground the light poles and fence.
The next incident, a few years later, included a bad part that caused the breaker to trip off. Causing the power to back down the pole and once again, energizing a part of the fencing at the park.
One big missing piece of the puzzle: missing documents. Emails between city employees show the city’s Planning and Development Department can’t find records on who constructed the athletic complex and when. The only document the on file was from 1979, a bid item from more than 40 years ago.
The park remains closed and now, so is the investigation.
Following up on Tuesday’s unanimous vote by commission to replace electrical wiring at Fleming Athletic Complex, FOX 54 reached out to the city to find out how much that will cost.
The city released the following statement:
“Our very first action that we need to take is to determine the scope of the project.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.