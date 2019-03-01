March is American Red Cross month

Just last week in Georgia, volunteers assisted another 229 people affected by home fires, bringing the total number of fire responses in Georgia since January 1st to 496. Last year, volunteers statewide provided shelter, hot meals, new clothing, health services and emotional support for nearly 4,400 families following more than 2,900 local disasters –ranging from daily home fires to large-scale emergencies like Hurricane Michael, the third strongest hurricane in U.S. history.