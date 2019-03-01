Local girl taking on bullies with new book

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Bullying is an-ever prevalent issue in schools across the nation. That problem inspired former Boys & Girls Club member Ja’Nessa Elise Hankerson to write a book to bring awareness to the topic.
Say No to Bullying, co-authored by Lakeisha Laney Hankerson, provides students, teachers, and parents with tools and conversation tips to help solve problems and address bullying head-on. Hankerson was targeted by bullies in her 5th grade year, and the experience moved her to write the story in hopes of helping other kids. Through the book’s uplifting and realistic story, young children learn the courage to tell parents, or any adult they trust, that they are being bullied, along with tips to address the problem.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA will hold a book reading and signing with the author on Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 at 10:15 a.m., at the Diamond Lakes Elementary School Media Center, 4153 Windsor Spring Rd, Hephzibah.
