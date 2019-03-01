Local girl taking on bullies with new book

Say No to Bullying, co-authored by Lakeisha Laney Hankerson, provides students, teachers, and parents with tools and conversation tips to help solve problems and address bullying head-on. Hankerson was targeted by bullies in her 5th grade year, and the experience moved her to write the story in hopes of helping other kids. Through the book’s uplifting and realistic story, young children learn the courage to tell parents, or any adult they trust, that they are being bullied, along with tips to address the problem.