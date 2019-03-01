Heart healthy for Black History Month

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - More than 300,000 people have cardiac arrests each year, and about 90-percent of those people end up dying from it.
Survival improved when bystanders are able to deliver immediate support and treatment.
For Black History Month, University Hospital’s Dr. Mac Bowman gave A.R. Johnson students a two-step approach to saving a life: calling 911 and starting CPR.
He’s hoped students walk away knowing they can write their own history.
“It is attendant upon each and every one that we maximize what we do with our own blessings, our own talents to make our own history truly spectacular and make it such that it improves the overall bearing of not only their bearing in the community, but what happens in the community as a whole,” said Bowman.
Bowman also touched on the topic of black history saying black history is American history.
