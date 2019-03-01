Georgia Cancer Center holds special ceremony for colorectal, kidney and multiple myeloma cancer awareness month

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - March is cancer awareness month. Across the CSRA, thousands are impacted by the sometimes deadly disease.
That’s why Augusta University’s Georgia Cancer Center held a special ribbon ceremony to bring awareness to colorectal, kidney and multiple myeloma cancers. Survivors and those currently battling the disease told their stories, putting a face to to the struggles that not only them, but their families deal with. Karl Smart, cancer survivor and brother of UGA football great, Kirby Smart, also attended the ceremony.
If you visit the campus, you'll now see several ribbons for cancer awareness.
For doctors at the cancer center, Friday’s event will help personalize the patients’ experience.
“Now they’re doing this to recognize and just for patients that are survivors or are current patients to just be involved. And it makes the hospital to patient relationship more family," said Adam Showers, who is currently going through radiation therapy for multiple myeloma.
Showers and his wife, Erica, are the force behind I Am Marrow Deep, an apparel brand. It keeps him busy and is also his way of giving back to people who support him.
“It’s in remembrance of me and others that are going through any kind of cancer. I came up with marrow deep stemming from the type of cancer that it is,” Showers said.
He said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma while living in Hawaii back in 2017, after breaking his collar bone.
“I broke my collar bone sitting up, so I wasn’t doing anything strenuous, no crazy sports, no cool story to back that up. But, to get that checked out, then they found a tumor in there, so that kind of put me in that bracket. As we did more tests and tests, I finally got officially diagnosed.”
That diagnoses eventually brought him here to the Georgia Cancer Center because Hawaii did not have a facility for the stem cell transplant he needed. His parents had moved to Fort Gordon years earlier, so the CSRA was the perfect fit.
Dr. Rabii Madi, Director of Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery, said the cancer center is a unique center because it’s part of an academic center, and there’s a team of physicians, nurses, psychologists, surgeons, therapists and more to support patients and their families.
“With the progress of surgery, medical therapy, immunotherapy for cancers, we are winning the battle in many types of cancers.”
He said diagnosing a patient with cancer is traumatic and the last news doctors would like to inform a patient of. However, the holistic approach the center takes to cancer helps improve the chances of survival and patients quality of life.
