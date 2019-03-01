FOX 54 previews the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(WFXG) - This Sunday, the NASCAR season continues on FOX 54 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Racing from Las Vegas. This is the third race of the season. Your race day coverage begins at 3 p.m. with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. right here on FOX 54.
The NASCAR Monster Energy series moves onto Las Vegas for the Penzoil 400. The 1.5-mile oval will be the second test for the new rules package, which proved successful at Atlanta in slowing the cars and making the racing much more exciting. Last week’s winner Brad Keselowski returns to Vegas as winner in 3 of the last 6 races there. The Team Penske driver has led laps in 7 of the last 8 races at Las Vegas. Also watch out for Kevin Harvick, the defending winner of Sunday’s race. Harvick dominated, leading 214 of 267 laps on his way to the victory.
And of course, we’ll have a breakdown of the race in Vegas and what’s in store for the rest of the season Monday morning.
