FOX 54 previews the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Monster Energy series moves onto Las Vegas for the Penzoil 400. The 1.5-mile oval will be the second test for the new rules package, which proved successful at Atlanta in slowing the cars and making the racing much more exciting. Last week’s winner Brad Keselowski returns to Vegas as winner in 3 of the last 6 races there. The Team Penske driver has led laps in 7 of the last 8 races at Las Vegas. Also watch out for Kevin Harvick, the defending winner of Sunday’s race. Harvick dominated, leading 214 of 267 laps on his way to the victory.