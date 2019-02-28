Crews save puppy from fire at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department made a special rescue last weekend.
Crews helped save a puppy named Bella from a structure fire at the Coral Sands Motel on Feb. 24, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire.
Evans said Cpt. Vince Bettinazzi took Bella to the veterinarian and covered all the charges for her treatment. He added the puppy was returned to her owners and is expected to be fine.
“Grateful to see that Bella is happy and well,” Myrtle Beach Fire said on their Facebook page Wednesday.
Bella’s owner Missi Foriest said she’s grateful Bettinazzi covered the vet bills.
“Thank you guys so much for trying to find her and when you did find her and Vince for taking care of the vet bill and taking care of us," she said.
Foriest just got married on Valentine’s Day. Bella was an early wedding gift from her husband Manny.
She said Bella means everything to her.
“I can’t have anymore children," she said. "It’s something we wish we could. So to us, she’s my daughter. She’s our daughter.”
Foriest and her husband lost everything in the fire. But she says they still have everything that matters.
“We’re okay, and Bella’s okay, and this is a new life that we’re going to build together," she said.
