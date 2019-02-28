9 South Carolina restaurants and chefs nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Yesterday, one of the most prestigious awards in the culinary world announced its Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for 2019. The James Beard Award Foundation, according to their website, seeks to “celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone.”
This year, nine South Carolina restaurants, chefs and restaurateurs were nominated in the industries “long list” of finalists. Eventually this longer list will drop down to five finalist nominees per category, to be announced on Wednesday, March 27.
Here are the South Carolina nominations:
Outstanding Restaurant
FIG, Charleston, SC
Outstanding Restaurateur
Steve Palmer, The Indigo Road, Charleston, SC (The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco, ands)
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Cynthia Wong, Life Raft Treats, Charleston, SC
Outstanding Wine Program
Stems & Skins, North Charleston, SC
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer
Ann Marshall and Scott Blackwell, High Wire Distilling Co., Charleston, SC
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Evan Gaudreau, Renzo, Charleston, SC
Best Chef, Southeast
Jon Buck, Husk Greenville, Greenville, SC
Kevin Johnson, The Grocery, Charleston, SC
Jacques Larson, The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan’s Island, SC
