H54K: Richmond County student makes Georgia’s All-State Choir singing opera, jazz and more

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - he CSRA is home to some incredible young talent. Now meet a Richmond County junior at Cross Creek High School, who is one of the best singer in his age group in all of Georgia, in this week’s “High 5 4 Kids.”
16-year-old Xavier Hobbs is slipping into character - channeling his hero, Luther Vandross, for Black History Month - singing his heart out.
"If I could sing with anyone I would bring back Luther Vandross, and I would sing with him" Xavier said. "I believe Luther Vandross is the best singer ever to ever sing, so he’s my idol."
R&N, opera, jazz - he sings it all as a member of several church choirs, a statewide singing group, and Georgia's All-State Chorus. The All-State Chorus is a group made up of the best of the best Peach State high school singers, where 5,000 applied for a spot but only 1,500 were accepted - Xavier among them.
"Anytime I have the opportunity to perform, it’s an amazing feeling because you know, some people don’t get the opportunities of performance that I get to get," Xavier said, "and I’m blessed for that."
"It’s different educators that have inspired me to become a singer," he adds.
His music teacher at Cross Creek High, Jerome Peterson, says Xavier's talents come from within.
"It is a natural gifting, a natural ability when it comes to the arts," Peterson said. "but in order to sort of perfect what is natural, you have to study to develop what that talent is."
"That’s the thing that I like about Xavier," Peterson added, "is because he’s taking his time. What I think what you’ll see from him is a continued pattern of growth."
“I’d like to become as successful as possible with the saying,” Xavier said, “and I also want to become a voice teacher as well, so I can give back to other students what teachers have gave me.”
