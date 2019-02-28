FOX 54 sits down with Sheriff Richard Roundtree on curbing violence in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - FOX 54 is following up on efforts by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to curb violence in Augusta. Sheriff Richard Roundtree spoke about his ongoing initiative and shared what it’s going to take to make it work.
The Giving Back initiative was introduced in 2018 as an effort to reduce gun violence, which is a continuing problem in Richmond County. Law enforcement reached out to 100 individuals who had been identified as high risk individuals based on their criminal history and the likelihood that they will be involved in a crime in the future. Those individuals received help with continuing education opportunities, job searches, and child care services among other things.
Sheriff Roundtree said people often grew up around violence, seeing family members, neighbors, and friends commit crimes. He added it became normal for them and turned into a generational cycle.
“We wanna show them that this doesn’t have to be their only avenue to escape whatever situation that you are in.” said Roundtree. “We know that ultimately it comes down to survival. Survival extincts in human beings but they have to show them a different way a different path and that’s apart of giving back, to show them that there are alternatives and not just that one lifestyle that you are used to.”
Sheriff Roundtree spoke on a wide range of topics including his road safety initiative, violence in downtown Augusta, deputy pay and new hires, and his campaign for re-election in a Facebook live Wednesday. You can watch the full interview below.
