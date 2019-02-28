Early Voting draws over 400 people in three days in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - There’s a special election in March, and early voting has been underway for three days.
In Columbia County, 431 people have already taken advantage of the opportunity to vote early. On their ballot, all voters in the county will be able to vote for or against ESPLOST, and Grovetown residents will vote for a city council seat.
There are 98,000 active voters in the county. Just over 5 percent came out to vote in the last special election. This year, election officials are hoping for 10 percent to make it out, and are well on their way to hitting that goal.
Nancy Gay, Director of Columbia County Board of Elections, said, “The voters have become accustomed to the early voting period, so they would rather take advantage of the three week early voting period versus one single day.”
