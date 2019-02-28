Dense Fog Advisory for parts of our area until 9:00 am

First concern of the day is fog across the forecast area with several locations at or below one quarter mile...mainly in the central and eastern Midlands. Dense fog advisory will remain in effect through 9 am. Weak low pressure center will cross the forecast area early tonight with deep moisture remaining in place overnight. Rain chances will diminish overnight as the low center moves northeast of the area however expect slight chance to chance pops to continue overnight. Rainfall amounts through tonight will generally be around one half inch. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s with lows tonight in the low to mid 50s.