Two men wanted for questioning in Augusta Walmart shoplifting

Subjects wanted for questioning in Deans Bridge Rd. Walmart shoplifting case
By J. Bryan Randall | February 27, 2019 at 1:31 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 1:31 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding men wanted for questioning in a shoplifting case.

The 2 subjects pictured in this article are wanted for questioning in connection to a shoplifting incident that happened at the Walmart on Deans Bridge Rd. at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. The subjects left the scene in a gold four-door vehicle.

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

