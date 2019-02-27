Tin Lizzy’s in Augusta closes, employees given almost no warning

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Another business along Washington Rd. is gone. Tin Lizzy’s closed its doors Wednesday.
A sign posted on the front door tells customers “Unfortunately, Tin Lizzy’s Augusta is closing its doors effective 2/27/19.” That sign was evidently posted Wednesday morning, as none of the employees FOX 54 spoke with knew about the closure.
Some employees even showed up for work Wednesday morning, only to find the doors locked. When they checked their phones, those employees saw an email sent to them by Director of Learning & Development for Southern Proper Hospitality, Colleen Morrow. That email came at 9:20 a.m., just over an hour and half before the restaurant was supposed to open.
That email says employees will be eligible to receive unemployment and provides information for how to apply. It also says the restaurant will be empty for 2 months.
FOX 54 spoke with management at nearby World of Beer. They tell us the restaurant will be extending employment opportunities some former Tin Lizzy’s employees.
