Study: Georgia may not be the best state to raise young kids

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Where you’re born can make a difference in your chances for a strong start in life.
According to a study done by the early childhood development nonprofit group Zero to Three and Child Trends, Georgia ranked in the bottom half of all states for infants and toddlers.
Researchers looked at three areas: good health, strong families, and positive early learning experiences. Georgia’s ranking suggested that the state still has room to grow to give the young children a chance to thrive.
According to data collected in the State of Babies Yearbook 2019, more than 26-percent of children in Georgia under 3 are living below the federal poverty line. More than 9-percent of babies born in the state are considered low birth weight, and the infant mortality rate is more than 7-percent.
The research pointed to poverty, racial inequalities, access to affordable housing and childcare as the biggest challenges facing the state.
One single mother said she believes there needs to be more job opportunities: “When it comes to applying for a job. I’m not saying just let anyone come and work for you I think just make the hiring process a little easier. I think that would help out a lot because it will allow more people get a job and be able to take care of their kids.”
She believed a central resource for help applying for daycare and other assistance would be helpful for parents struggling to make ends meet. She felt many were unaware of any available programs and said parents need to think about where they want to raise their children.
