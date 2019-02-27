Richmond County Sheriff’s Office concludes investigation into Melquan Robinson’s electrocution

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Fleming Park’s lighting and electrical wiring will be upgraded and replaced. Richmond County’s city council unanimously voted to make it happen just one week after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into the death of 12-year-old Melquan Robinson.
The sheriff’s office has determined it to be an accidental death. FOX 54 obtained a copy of the hundreds of pages long report from the district attorney’s office.
The sheriff’s office spoke to dozens of witnesses, including responding deputies, Melquan’s parents and Richmond County Recreation Center employees. They interviewed High Voltage Specialists Inc. An employee said it appeared the electrical wires connecting two light poles in question appeared to have been compromised underground, electrifying the fence,
He said that was just his opinion and excavation would provide a more definite answer.
Melquan's family attorney released a statement to FOX 54 that says, in part
“Our law firm independently retained experts on behalf of the family. Our experts participated in the inspection and determined what they believe caused the electrical current to be in that area at that time. However, we have not been told what the City determined to be the cause.”
Tuesday, Mayor Hardie Davis tweeted, saying in part, “The life of Melquan Robinson will remain upfront & clear in our hearts & actions.”
