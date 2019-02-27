Mainly cloudy skies with warm temperatures this Thursday afternoon.

Satellite imagery currently shows increasing clouds across the area as a weak disturbance moves through the region. The disturbance will move through the area today and offshore this evening with slightly drier air over the area tonight. Although the dynamics associated with the disturbance area weak there is some isentropic ascent along with weak southerly flow pushing some moisture mainly into the eastern Midlands. As such expect the showers to increase in coverage through the morning hours. On Thursday another upper level disturbance with a weak surface reflection will move into the area during the early morning and move east of the area Thursday night.