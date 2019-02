Crew said, “It completely changed my life.” She said she decided she needed to go to the center and do something when she realized she was having trouble living her every day life. She explained, “My knees hurt, my hips hurt, my back hurt. I was struggling to walk from where we park to get into the office.” Only three months after her operation, she says she sees a huge change, especially at work. “I couldn’t do as much as I wanted to or needed to, and now I get it all done before noon." More than anything, she said she is excited to be excited about life, again; that’s something both she and Dr. Hilton agree should be available for everyone.