Aiken County business owner arrested for more than $100,000 in sales tax evasion

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken County business owner has been arrested on evading more than $100,000 in sales tax.
According to the SC Dept. of Revenue, 41-year-old Rakesh Ratilal Patel was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 26. Patel owns several businesses, including Ball’s Food Mart in Warrenville and Racers Gas in Gloverville.
According to the agency, Patel reported $905,026 in sales for Ball’s Foot Mart for tax years 2015 through 2017. An investigation determined the business actually took in around $1,787,907 in sales. For the years of 2016 through 2017, Patel reported $500,302 in sales for Racers Gas. The investigation revealed the business actually brought in $914,128 in sales. The agency alleges that Patel evaded paying a total of $103,024 in sales tax to the state.
Patel has been charged with 5 counts of willful attempt to evade taxes. He’s being held at the Aiken County Detention Center. If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and up to 5 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.