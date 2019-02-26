Victims in North Augusta drive-by shooting are now suspects

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - On Feb. 19, 2 men were injured in a drive-by shooting on Pershing Dr. in North Augusta. At first, these men were listed as victims. But now police have issued warrants for their arrest.
North Augusta Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding 19-year-old Caleb Johnson and 21-year-old Deangilo Drayton, both of North Augusta. Detectives have tried unsuccessfully to contact both men in the days since the shooting. Evidence collected during the investigation has led investigators to believe Drayton and Johnson are withholding crucial information that could help identify the suspects in the other vehicle. Public Safety says their failure to cooperate has made the investigation difficult.
On Tuesday, North Augusta Public Safety issued warrants for the arrest of both men. Johnson is being charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun by a convicted felon and Drayton is being charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a stolen handgun.
If you have any information about these mens’ whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Jon Nelson with North Augusta Public Safety at 803-441-4276. Both men are known to carry gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.
