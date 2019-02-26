Victims in North Augusta drive-by shooting are now suspects

North Augusta Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding 19-year-old Caleb Johnson and 21-year-old Deangilo Drayton, both of North Augusta. Detectives have tried unsuccessfully to contact both men in the days since the shooting. Evidence collected during the investigation has led investigators to believe Drayton and Johnson are withholding crucial information that could help identify the suspects in the other vehicle. Public Safety says their failure to cooperate has made the investigation difficult.