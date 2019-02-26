Salvation Army clarifies policy charging people a fee to stay in shelter

Captain Philip Canning, area commander for the Salvation Army, added: “The point of what we do is to help people become self sufficient, as much as possible, and one way to do that is by showing financial responsibility and helping them realize that nothing comes absolutely free. Even for us, the rest of the community, when we need a new place to stay or have to make a transition, we have to keep everything going that we have going as well as making an investment into the future, so this helps in a small way to communicate the need to do that.”