Salvation Army clarifies policy charging people a fee to stay in shelter

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope houses hundreds of homeless people weekly, giving people in need a place to stay for free for 8 nights. But according to their policy, they charge $7.00 a night after that.
One local woman in need questioned and reached out to FOX 54 about the policy after she said some folks were being left out in the cold.
We reached out to the Salvation Army and they said they normally waive the fee if a person is working with their employees to get back on their feet and be self sufficient.
Captain Philip Canning, area commander for the Salvation Army, added: “The point of what we do is to help people become self sufficient, as much as possible, and one way to do that is by showing financial responsibility and helping them realize that nothing comes absolutely free. Even for us, the rest of the community, when we need a new place to stay or have to make a transition, we have to keep everything going that we have going as well as making an investment into the future, so this helps in a small way to communicate the need to do that.”
The Salvation Army also said they do have weather protocol plans and that in the event of inclement weather, either extreme heat or cold, hours at their center are extended.
They also said they use hour-by-hour weather forecasts to decide when those hours will be extended.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.