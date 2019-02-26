Richmond County 16-year-old and her newborn baby are missing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl and her newborn daughter. Deputies tell us that newborn should be taking medication that was left behind after the two were last scene.
Aaliyah Austin is the name of the missing teen. Deputies believe she and her newborn, Braylee Smith, may be heading to Atlanta, GA.
Aaliya and Braylee are both pictured above. Authorities tell us the teen has black hair, brown eyes, is around 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weights about 135 pounds.
The teen was last seen with her child almost two weeks ago on February 15th, on the 100 block of Wood Street, according to deputies.If you have any information on either of their whereabouts the Richmond County Sheriff Office asks you to call investigator Ronald Sylvester at (706)821-1020.
