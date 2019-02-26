Newest addition to Summerville community: a “Little Free Pantry”

Hannah Huff, a local girl scout and eighth grader in Columbia County Schools, worked with the church to get the box up as part of her project for her Silver Award. She said, ““It’s important to give back and help your community, especially with a big issue like this. To give back is to help other people in your community who aren’t as fortunate as you.” She spent about a year getting the project together, making the box and putting it up for the community to use. Pastor Jones said, ”It was a great partnership that we had with her and because of her hard work, we are now able to make this a reality and hopefully help some people.”