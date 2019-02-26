Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon

(WFXG) - High pressure and drier air will continue today as southerly winds increase clouds across the region. Showers will begin returning to the CSRA early tonight and spread across the entire area by daybreak Wednesday.
Unsettled weather will remain over the region through the weekend and into early next week. High clouds currently over the area will thicken and slowly lower through the day as the high moves further offshore however rain is not expected through this
evening. High temperatures this afternoon will be a couple degrees warmer ranging from the mid 60s north to around 70 in the CSRA with lows tonight in the mid 40s to around 50.
