Auto centers struggle with the impacts of abandoned vehicles

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Many mechanic shops have old broken down cars that sit outside of the business for years because customers can’t pay to fix them.
When cars sit for a long period of time, fluids are released from them and leak into the ground.
The other danger was theft. People saw a car sitting for a long time, came at night, and took parts from it. The responsibility for that falls on the mechanic.
Ronnie Williamson, owner of Williamson Auto Center, said he wants to keep his shop safe from oil spills and motor fluid waste but he has to wait two to three years before he can move them off his property.
“It’s very frustrating,” said Williamson. “You have to worry about people coming to take stuff off of them and then the owners could possibly show up within three years. That’s the law, and you pretty much are responsible for them.”
Most mechanics charged a storage fee and would legally own the car in thirty days, but Williamson does not.
After three years, he will take the cars through small claims court for ownership rights.
For Williamson, it’s not ideal to end up owning the cars because he can only sell them to junk yards. With the price of medal down, it’s not worth it for him.
He has had customers come back two years later and want to pay to get their cars fixed.
