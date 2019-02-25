Woman shot in the shoulder in Aiken County

PERRY, SC (WFXG) - A woman was injured early Monday morning after she says someone shot at her car in Aiken County.
At around 2:21 a.m. on Feb. 25, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a home in Perry for a reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a woman in a vehicle in the front yard of a home. She had been shot in the shoulder.
The woman told deputies someone shot at her vehicle while she was driving through the intersection of Rainbow Dr. and Honey Suckle Trl. Deputies found 5 gunshot holes in the victim’s vehicle and several spent shell casings on Rainbow Dr. The victim wasn’t able to identify and potential suspects. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this crime, please contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by phone at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), online at midlandcrimestoppers.com, or on your smart phone with the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.