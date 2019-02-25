Sunshine returns to the CSRA, also dry conditions continues.

(WFXG) - High pressure along with drier air and mostly clear skies will continue through Tuesday. Southerly flow will return late Tuesday with increasing clouds and showers returning to the forecast for Wednesday into the weekend.
High pressure will begin the day northwest of the area and move eastward through the day with a ridge of high pressure across the area tonight. The satellite imagery shows clear skies in place and with drier air moving into the area today expect
Mostly clear skies through tonight. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. With excellent radiational cooling conditions tonight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
