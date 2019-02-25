Student at Baptist Hill HS charged with sexual assault against another student

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCSC) - A 17-year-old senior at Baptist Hill High School is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.
Jamari Lavon Simmons is charged in connection with an incident deputies say happened on Feb. 19.
On Saturday, a judge set his bond at $75,000.
In court, the victim's advocate says the victim, a 15-year-old girl, has special needs.
The attorney for Simmons said he is considered a student who requires resource classes.
The affidavit says Simmons followed the victim in the women’s restroom and “bent her over the sink and pulled her pants down.” It says he then had intercourse with her. The report states the sexual act was not consensual and was witnessed by a female student who walked into the bathroom.
Deputies say the victim told investigators during a forensic interview that the sexual act was not consensual.
The Charleston County School District released the following statement:
"Charleston County School District is aware of this situation and the severity of the charge facing a student from Baptist Hill. School administrators immediately notified the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and CCSD staff once they were informed of the incident. School and district personnel have and will continue to work with law enforcement and community partners through the entire process."
The judge says that Simmons is not allowed to have contact with the victim and he is not allowed to return to the offense location.
