Red Cross helping two families after a pair of weekend fires

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - American Red Cross volunteers are assisting two families after two weekend fires.
The first was at a home early Sunday morning on Old Camp Road in Aiken. The Center Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
The second was at a home Sunday afternoon on Miller Street in North Augusta. The Merriwether Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping five adults and five children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
