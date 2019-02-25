Man wanted for armed robbery at Augusta Circle K

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed the Circle K at 2058 Central Avenue on Sunday.
The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male 5’8” - 5’10” 160 - 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with buttons down the left side, dark pants, black shoes, and a white mask.
The suspect was last seen running down Richmond Avenue and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Please contact any On-Duty Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080
