Gas prices up over ten cents in the past two weeks

"Gas prices rose as predicted last week, due to crude price gains and oil refineries conducting seasonal maintenance," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices may fluctuate over the next couple weeks, but will mostly follow an upward trend this spring, as demand rises and refineries switch to a more expensive summer-blend gasoline. AAA forecasts the national average should peak at around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend. That opens the door for an average increase of another 35 cents this spring."