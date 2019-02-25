Early voting starts Monday in two Georgia counties

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Early voting kicks off Monday in a special election in Richmond and Columbia Counties.
Advance voting and mailing ballots starts Monday for the election to fill the unexpired term for District 5 Commissioner.
RIchmond County residents can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday through Mar. 15, 2019 at the Board of Elections office on Telfair Street. There will not be any Saturday voting.
Early Voting also kicks off Monday for the election to fill the unexpired term for a City of Grovetown council member and a Columbia County School District 1% Sales and Use Tax for Educational Purposes (ESPLOST) and Approval of Bonds.
Columbia County residents can vote Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 in Building G3 located directly across from the Evans Post Office in Evans, GA.
Election Day is Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019.
