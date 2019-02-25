Chilly start to the work week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Clear and cooling quickly overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s at sunrise Monday morning. You’ll need long sleeves in the morning, with the wind chill dipping into the mid 30s briefly. Sunshine returns all day with highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday morning will be on the cool side as well, with a few more clouds in the afternoon along with highs in the upper 60s. Our next shot at rain moves in on Wednesday, which starts out warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Rain chances persist each day through Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.