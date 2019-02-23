RSCO respond to man holding a victim hostage, barricading himself in home, before setting it on fire

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - Early Saturday morning the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barricaded man on Dudley Street. A man identified as Antonio Rodriquez Grant entered the residence around 4 a.m. without permission.
Grant held a woman living in that home at gunpoint, not allowing her to leave and threatening to kill her if she did. The woman was able to escape and call 9-1-1. When deputies arrived Grant had barricaded himself inside of the residence. While Deputies secured the residence, they say Grant fired a single shot outside of the upstairs window.
According to deputies, they continued to work the area when Grant fired at least one more time in the direction of deputies. The Richmond County SWAT team responded and SWAT Negotiators made contact with Grant. He threatened to harm himself as well as set fire to the residence.
Grant later set fire to the residence and eventually crawled out of the second floor window where he was apprehended by the SWAT team. Grant was taken to the hospital for evaluation for what appeared to be minor injuries and be transported to the CBWDC.
Grant is charged with false imprisonment, burglary in the 1st degree, and three counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer.
